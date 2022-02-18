How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the February 18th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, so as always, beware of spoilers.

AEW is well on the road to the Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando next month and each passing show inches us closer to the special event. We have four matches set for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, February 18

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Adam Cole will be in action on tonight’s episode of Rampage as he’ll face the Dark Order’s 10 in one-on-one action. Cole has established himself as the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship and cemented that on Wednesday when he, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish issued a 3-on-1 beatdown on Hangman Adam Page. We’ll see how Cole looks as we inch closer to his big title match.

We’ll also have another Face of the Revolution qualifying match tonight as Powerhouse Hobbs will face Dante Martin. The winner will join Keith Lee, Wardlow, and three other challengers to be determined later in a ladder match at Revolution where the winner will earn a future shot at the TNT Championship.

Also in the show, Jay White will make his AEW in-ring debut when facing Trent Beretta and Serena Deeb will hold a Professor’s Five-Minute Rookie Challenge.