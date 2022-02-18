When is the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV?

With just six weeks left until Wrestlemania in Arlington, TX, the WWE will make its final pay-per-view stop before the big event with its annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

This year’s Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET and will come live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the seventh ppv that the company has held in the country since 2018 and the second since they returned to performing in front of live fans last summer.

The show will be headlined by two Elimination Chamber matches this year that will have major implications for Wrestlemania. One of them will be for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship while the other one will determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship at ‘Mania. Also on the card are a pair of major title matches featuring WWE Hall of Famers as Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and Lita challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Elimination Chamber info

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock