Who is participating in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity game?

A number of entertaining personalities will hit the floor on Friday night during the NBA All-Star Celebrity game. The game will air at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio and can be seen on ESPN.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game participants

Team Walton will be coached by former NBA legend and current funny man of college basketball Bill Walton. His roster will include Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter), Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete, model), Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter), Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward), Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge winner), Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder), Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor), Quavo (rapper, recording artist), Ranveer Sing (actor) and Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor).

Team Nique will be led by former NBA star Dominique Wilkins. He will be in charge of the squad that features Anuel AA (rapper), Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland), Kane Brown (singer, songwriter), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end), Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend), Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress, author), Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist), Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player), Anjali Ranadive (singer, songwriter) and Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion).