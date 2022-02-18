When does 2022 NFL free agency start

The Super Bowl is barely in our rear-view mirror and it’s already time to start looking ahead to the 2022 NFL season. Free agency will officially begin on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which will also be the start of a new league year. At that time, unrestricted and restricted free agents can hit the market and sign with other teams. Also at 4 p.m., teams can officially make trades as 2021 contracts will have expired.

However, before we get to free agency, teams will have one last chance to bring back their free agents either using the franchise or transition tags prior to the 4 p.m. deadline on March 8. One week later on March 14 at noon, teams will get a chance to hold contract negotiations with unrestricted free agents until 3:59 p.m. on the 16th.

Some of the notable unrestricted free agents in this year’s class are Davante Adams, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Stephon Gilmore, Brandon Scherff, Von Miller, Zach Ertz and more. Players like Adams, Mathieu, Godwin, and Gilmore will set the market for their respective positions with the salary cap going up to a projected $208 million.