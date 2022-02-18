Who is participating in the 2022 Rising Star game?

NBA All-Star Weekend 2022 technically kicks off with the Celebrity game, but the Rising Stars contest is the first event of the festivities which will feature current NBA players. Here’s a full breakdown of who is playing in the game, as well as what fans and bettors should be looking for. Some of the players have changed teams since the initial release of this roster, as the participants were announced before the trade deadline.

The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars team rosters ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d8d4jjpQ9s — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2022

LaMelo Ball is also going to be in the All-Star game as a replacement and likely will be the best player on the floor in this competition. He’s got some competent players alongside him with Scottie Barnes, Ayo Dosunmu and Davion Mitchell.

Team Isiah has a core group of rising NBA players with Desmond Bane, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton. That trio should have no issues scoring the ball, and it’ll be up to the supporting cast to fit in around the group.

Cade Cunningham’s team is also well positioned, with Evan Mobley and Alperen Sengun being good big men to pair with him. We’ll see how Franz Wagner can fit in with this roster, but he might be the most successful player on the stat sheet with Mobley and Cunningham commanding more attention from the defense.

The last group is heavy on guards but those guards are solid. Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Suggs and Josh Giddey are capable of taking this competition over, which means Team Worthy will likely run with a three-guard lineup to open things up. We’ll see how Herbert Jones fits in with this group but this is a guard-heavy roster.