Pick against the spread, over/under for Maryland-Nebraska on Friday

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a long season with just one win against Big Ten teams and will look to make it two when they play host to Maryland on Friday.

Maryland Terrapins (-1.5, 146.5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers’ biggest pitfall this season has been on defense as the team ranks 277th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis while allowing opponents to rebound 29.7% of their missed shots, which ranks 320th in the country.

Maryland is a strange case of a team that has shot significantly better from 3-point range on the road compared to at home, making 37.9% of their 3-point attempts on the road compared to 29.2% at home.

Where Maryland can be hurt the most is beyond the arc, allowing opponents to make 35.1% of the 3-pointers, but actually have done a better job of guarding the perimeter on the road and Nebraska is 311th among Division I teams in 3-point shooting percentage at 30.7%.

The increased turnovers of Alonzo Verge has also made life difficult for Nebraska in conference play as he is turning the ball over four times per game since December 5 and the only other player giving out at least 1.7 assists per game is Trey McGowens, who has missed 15 games this season.

With Maryland 49th in the country in free throw shooting percentage at 74.6%, they should be able to close on the road and keep Nebraska in their rut.

The Play: Maryland -1.5

