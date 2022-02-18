How to watch No. 1 Texas vs. Rice on college baseball opening day

The college baseball season gets going while the MLB players and owners try to figure out how to end this lockout. If you’re looking to get your baseball fix, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns are in action on opening day against the Rice Owls to start a 3-game series. We’ll go over everything you need to know, including how to watch the game and some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 Texas vs. Rice college baseball

TV channel: Longhorn Network

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Odds: TBD

The Longhorns will send left-hander Pete Hansen to the hill for the first game on Friday. The Owls will start RHP Cooper Chandler. Hansen was stellar for Texas last season, going 9-1 with a 1.88 ERA over 19 appearances (14 starts). He had 80 strikeouts in 91 innings and only allowed three home runs.

Currently as we hit opening day, on DraftKings Sportsbook the Longhorns are the favorite to win the College World Series this season at +750. Last year as a 2-seed, Texas lost to Mississippi State in the Semifinals. The Bulldogs would go on to win by defeating Jack Leiter and Vanderbilt.