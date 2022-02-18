How to watch No. 24 Long Beach State vs. No. 4 Miss State on college baseball opening day

The defending champion Mississippi State Bulldogs are in action on college baseball opening day against Long Beach State in one of the few ranked vs. ranked matchups. Miss State comes in as the No. 4 team in the nation while LBS is ranked 24th to open the season. We’ve got plenty of action but we’ll be focusing on this game for now. Here’s how to watch the game and some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 24 Long Beach State vs. No. 4 Mississippi State

TV channel: SEC Network+

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Davis Wade Stadium

Odds: LBS +150, MSU -185

The Bulldogs took down Vanderbilt in last year’s College Baseball World Series as an unlikely 7-seed. To open their series vs. Long Beach State, the Bulldogs are favored to win on the moneyline on DKSB while the run total is set at O/U 10 (-115).

In last year’s CWS finals, Miss State had six players make the all-tournament team, including Most Outstanding Player Will Bednar, who was selected with the 14th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. Outfielder Tanner Allen was also drafted in 2021 in the fourth round by the Miami Marlins. There will be a decent amount of turnover in the team for 2022, but the ranking speaks for itself.