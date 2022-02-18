Odds to win the 2022 College World Series on NCAA Baseball Opening Day

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2022 NCAA Baseball Season as the favorite according to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
UT was one game away from the CWS Finals in 2021, falling on Flip Day to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who went on to win the national championship.
Vanderbilt had a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs in the CWS Finals, but lost the final two games of the best-of-three series. They enter this season at +1000, and the tremendous depth of pitching from Nashville to Major League Baseball should remain for skipper Tim Corbin.
The third of the three SEC teams picked in the top five are the defending champions from Starkville. The closer on the championship team, Landon Sims, is now Chris Lemonis’ Friday night starter. The Bulldogs bring back about as much talent as you can from a title team in college baseball, where the MLB Draft and liberal transfer rules will always keep rosters churning.
Here are the complete odds for the 2022 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 College World Series Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Texas
|+750
|Vanderbilt
|+1000
|Arkansas
|+1000
|Notre Dame
|+1200
|Mississippi State
|+1200
|North Carolina State
|+1500
|Stanford
|+1600
|LSU
|+1800
|Arizona
|+1800
|Oklahoma State
|+2000
|UCLA
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|TCU
|+2000
|Texas Tech
|+2200
|Florida
|+2500
|Ole Miss
|+2500
|Florida State
|+3000
|Virginia
|+3000
|Oregon State
|+3000
|East Carolina
|+4000
|UC Irvine
|+4000
|Oregon
|+4000
|Georgia Tech
|+4000
|UC Santa Barbara
|+5000
|Miami FL
|+5500
|Duke
|+5500
|Gonzaga
|+6500
|DBU
|+6500
|Southern Mississippi
|+7000
|Louisiana Tech
|+7000
|Long Beach State
|+7000
|Georgia
|+8000
|Nebraska
|+8000
|South Carolina
|+8000
|North Carolina
|+9000
|Louisville
|+9000
|Clemson
|+9000
|Oklahoma
|+10000
|USC
|+10000
|Baylor
|+10000
|Arizona State
|+10000
|Alabama
|+10000
|Old Dominion
|+10000
|Campbell
|+13000
|Auburn
|+13000
|San Diego
|+13000
|Michigan
|+15000
|Washington State
|+15000
|California
|+15000
|Texas A&M
|+15000
|Liberty
|+15000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|+20000
|Wake Forest
|+20000
|Virginia Tech
|+20000
|VCU
|+20000
|Cal State Northridge
|+20000
|UCF
|+20000
|South Alabama
|+20000
|Pepperdine
|+20000
|Kentucky
|+20000
|UNLV
|+25000
|Cal Poly
|+25000
|South Florida
|+25000
|Santa Clara
|+25000
|San Diego State
|+25000
|Wright State
|+25000
|Kansas State
|+25000
|Iowa
|+25000
|Indiana
|+25000
|Grand Canyon
|+25000
|Nevada
|+30000
|Connecticut
|+30000
|Coastal Carolina
|+30000
|West Virginia
|+30000
|Charlotte
|+30000
|Cal State Fullerton
|+30000
|Tulane
|+30000
|San Francisco
|+30000
|Pittsburgh
|+30000
|Ohio State
|+35000
|Missouri
|+35000
|Maryland
|+35000
|Wichita State
|+35000
|Washington
|+35000
|BYU
|+35000
|Indiana State
|+35000
|Georgia Southern
|+35000
|Saint Marys
|+35000
|Florida Atlantic
|+40000
|Cincinnati
|+40000
|Central Michigan
|+40000
|UTSA
|+40000
|UT Arlington
|+40000
|Boston College
|+40000
|Southern Illinois
|+40000
|Portland
|+40000
|Fresno State
|+40000
|Northeastern
|+50000
|New Mexico
|+50000
|Mercer
|+50000
|UTRGV
|+50000
|Utah
|+50000
|ULM
|+50000
|UC San Diego
|+50000
|Troy
|+50000
|Sacramento State
|+50000
|Rice
|+50000
|Jacksonville State
|+50000
|Hawaii
|+50000
|UNCW
|+50000
|Sam Houston
|+50000
|LMU
|+50000
|FGCU
|+60000
|Cal Baptist
|+60000
|Bradley
|+60000
|Stetson
|+60000
|Kansas
|+60000
|Illinois State
|+60000
|Illinois
|+60000
|Middle Tennessee
|+60000
|Missouri State
|+70000
|Evansville
|+70000
|Wofford
|+70000
|Western Kentucky
|+70000
|UNC Greensboro
|+70000
|Ball State
|+70000
|Air Force
|+70000
|Texas State
|+70000
|Samford
|+70000
|Rutgers
|+70000
