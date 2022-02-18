Odds to win the 2022 College World Series on NCAA Baseball Opening Day

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2022 NCAA Baseball Season as the favorite according to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UT was one game away from the CWS Finals in 2021, falling on Flip Day to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who went on to win the national championship.

Vanderbilt had a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs in the CWS Finals, but lost the final two games of the best-of-three series. They enter this season at +1000, and the tremendous depth of pitching from Nashville to Major League Baseball should remain for skipper Tim Corbin.

The third of the three SEC teams picked in the top five are the defending champions from Starkville. The closer on the championship team, Landon Sims, is now Chris Lemonis’ Friday night starter. The Bulldogs bring back about as much talent as you can from a title team in college baseball, where the MLB Draft and liberal transfer rules will always keep rosters churning.

Here are the complete odds for the 2022 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 College World Series Odds Team Odds Team Odds Texas +750 Vanderbilt +1000 Arkansas +1000 Notre Dame +1200 Mississippi State +1200 North Carolina State +1500 Stanford +1600 LSU +1800 Arizona +1800 Oklahoma State +2000 UCLA +2000 Tennessee +2000 TCU +2000 Texas Tech +2200 Florida +2500 Ole Miss +2500 Florida State +3000 Virginia +3000 Oregon State +3000 East Carolina +4000 UC Irvine +4000 Oregon +4000 Georgia Tech +4000 UC Santa Barbara +5000 Miami FL +5500 Duke +5500 Gonzaga +6500 DBU +6500 Southern Mississippi +7000 Louisiana Tech +7000 Long Beach State +7000 Georgia +8000 Nebraska +8000 South Carolina +8000 North Carolina +9000 Louisville +9000 Clemson +9000 Oklahoma +10000 USC +10000 Baylor +10000 Arizona State +10000 Alabama +10000 Old Dominion +10000 Campbell +13000 Auburn +13000 San Diego +13000 Michigan +15000 Washington State +15000 California +15000 Texas A&M +15000 Liberty +15000 Louisiana-Lafayette +20000 Wake Forest +20000 Virginia Tech +20000 VCU +20000 Cal State Northridge +20000 UCF +20000 South Alabama +20000 Pepperdine +20000 Kentucky +20000 UNLV +25000 Cal Poly +25000 South Florida +25000 Santa Clara +25000 San Diego State +25000 Wright State +25000 Kansas State +25000 Iowa +25000 Indiana +25000 Grand Canyon +25000 Nevada +30000 Connecticut +30000 Coastal Carolina +30000 West Virginia +30000 Charlotte +30000 Cal State Fullerton +30000 Tulane +30000 San Francisco +30000 Pittsburgh +30000 Ohio State +35000 Missouri +35000 Maryland +35000 Wichita State +35000 Washington +35000 BYU +35000 Indiana State +35000 Georgia Southern +35000 Saint Marys +35000 Florida Atlantic +40000 Cincinnati +40000 Central Michigan +40000 UTSA +40000 UT Arlington +40000 Boston College +40000 Southern Illinois +40000 Portland +40000 Fresno State +40000 Northeastern +50000 New Mexico +50000 Mercer +50000 UTRGV +50000 Utah +50000 ULM +50000 UC San Diego +50000 Troy +50000 Sacramento State +50000 Rice +50000 Jacksonville State +50000 Hawaii +50000 UNCW +50000 Sam Houston +50000 LMU +50000 FGCU +60000 Cal Baptist +60000 Bradley +60000 Stetson +60000 Kansas +60000 Illinois State +60000 Illinois +60000 Middle Tennessee +60000 Missouri State +70000 Evansville +70000 Wofford +70000 Western Kentucky +70000 UNC Greensboro +70000 Ball State +70000 Air Force +70000 Texas State +70000 Samford +70000 Rutgers +70000

