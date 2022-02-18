 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to win the 2022 College World Series on NCAA Baseball Opening Day

The Texas Longhorns are the favorite, but it’s a wide open field with plenty of power coming from the SEC.

By Collin Sherwin
Texas Longhorns infielders Murphy Stehly takes a swing during game between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas State Bobcats on April 20, 2021 at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, TX. Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2022 NCAA Baseball Season as the favorite according to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UT was one game away from the CWS Finals in 2021, falling on Flip Day to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who went on to win the national championship.

Vanderbilt had a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs in the CWS Finals, but lost the final two games of the best-of-three series. They enter this season at +1000, and the tremendous depth of pitching from Nashville to Major League Baseball should remain for skipper Tim Corbin.

The third of the three SEC teams picked in the top five are the defending champions from Starkville. The closer on the championship team, Landon Sims, is now Chris Lemonis’ Friday night starter. The Bulldogs bring back about as much talent as you can from a title team in college baseball, where the MLB Draft and liberal transfer rules will always keep rosters churning.

Here are the complete odds for the 2022 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 College World Series Odds

Team Odds
Texas +750
Vanderbilt +1000
Arkansas +1000
Notre Dame +1200
Mississippi State +1200
North Carolina State +1500
Stanford +1600
LSU +1800
Arizona +1800
Oklahoma State +2000
UCLA +2000
Tennessee +2000
TCU +2000
Texas Tech +2200
Florida +2500
Ole Miss +2500
Florida State +3000
Virginia +3000
Oregon State +3000
East Carolina +4000
UC Irvine +4000
Oregon +4000
Georgia Tech +4000
UC Santa Barbara +5000
Miami FL +5500
Duke +5500
Gonzaga +6500
DBU +6500
Southern Mississippi +7000
Louisiana Tech +7000
Long Beach State +7000
Georgia +8000
Nebraska +8000
South Carolina +8000
North Carolina +9000
Louisville +9000
Clemson +9000
Oklahoma +10000
USC +10000
Baylor +10000
Arizona State +10000
Alabama +10000
Old Dominion +10000
Campbell +13000
Auburn +13000
San Diego +13000
Michigan +15000
Washington State +15000
California +15000
Texas A&M +15000
Liberty +15000
Louisiana-Lafayette +20000
Wake Forest +20000
Virginia Tech +20000
VCU +20000
Cal State Northridge +20000
UCF +20000
South Alabama +20000
Pepperdine +20000
Kentucky +20000
UNLV +25000
Cal Poly +25000
South Florida +25000
Santa Clara +25000
San Diego State +25000
Wright State +25000
Kansas State +25000
Iowa +25000
Indiana +25000
Grand Canyon +25000
Nevada +30000
Connecticut +30000
Coastal Carolina +30000
West Virginia +30000
Charlotte +30000
Cal State Fullerton +30000
Tulane +30000
San Francisco +30000
Pittsburgh +30000
Ohio State +35000
Missouri +35000
Maryland +35000
Wichita State +35000
Washington +35000
BYU +35000
Indiana State +35000
Georgia Southern +35000
Saint Marys +35000
Florida Atlantic +40000
Cincinnati +40000
Central Michigan +40000
UTSA +40000
UT Arlington +40000
Boston College +40000
Southern Illinois +40000
Portland +40000
Fresno State +40000
Northeastern +50000
New Mexico +50000
Mercer +50000
UTRGV +50000
Utah +50000
ULM +50000
UC San Diego +50000
Troy +50000
Sacramento State +50000
Rice +50000
Jacksonville State +50000
Hawaii +50000
UNCW +50000
Sam Houston +50000
LMU +50000
FGCU +60000
Cal Baptist +60000
Bradley +60000
Stetson +60000
Kansas +60000
Illinois State +60000
Illinois +60000
Middle Tennessee +60000
Missouri State +70000
Evansville +70000
Wofford +70000
Western Kentucky +70000
UNC Greensboro +70000
Ball State +70000
Air Force +70000
Texas State +70000
Samford +70000
Rutgers +70000

