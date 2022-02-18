NCAA Basketball Top 16 bracket reveal: How to watch who are the top four seeds right now

The NCAA men’s basketball selection committee will give the first insight to their thinking on Saturday, as the Top 16 bracket reveal is set for February 19th at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Following along with what has been a successful television product for the College Football Playoff, the 12-member committee will reveal who would be on the top four seed lines if the 2022 NCAA Tournament started today.

In the four years that a reveal has been done by the selection committee, no team that has been named in the first list has failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

The lowest eventual seed belongs to the 2018 Oklahoma Sooners, who were cast as a #4 seed in the reveal, and ended up with a #10 in The Big Dance. Last season Missouri was in much the same boat as they were a #4 on Reveal Saturday, but a #9 on Selection Sunday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Gonzaga Bulldogs are the top choice at +370 to win the national championship. They’re followed by the Arizona Wildcats at +800, Kentucky Wildcats at +900, and the Auburn Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers both at +1000

How to watch NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 16 Bracket Reveal

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 12:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBSSports.com