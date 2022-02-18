Full starting lineup for 2022 NextEra Energy 250 Truck race at Daytona

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns on Friday night with the NextEra Energy 250 Truck race at Daytona. The race will get started from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Ty Majeski is sitting in the pole position, and he is tied for the third best odds with Riley Herbst, Stewart Friesen and Chandler Smith at +1200 with on DraftKings Sportsbook, and John H. Nemecheck will start at No. 2. Nemecheck is the betting favorite at +700 odds, and Grant Enfinger has the second best odds at +1000. He will start in seventh place.

Ben Rhodes is the defending champion as he won the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series. He will get started in 27th place out of 36 drivers, and he is tied for eight place in odds at +1500 with Zane Smith.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2022 NextEra Energy truck race.