Full starting lineup for 2022 NextEra Energy 250 Truck race at Daytona

The NextEra Energy 250 truck race takes place on Friday night. We’ve got the full racing order for the Truck Series opener at Daytona.

By Erik Buchinger
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns on Friday night with the NextEra Energy 250 Truck race at Daytona. The race will get started from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Ty Majeski is sitting in the pole position, and he is tied for the third best odds with Riley Herbst, Stewart Friesen and Chandler Smith at +1200 with on DraftKings Sportsbook, and John H. Nemecheck will start at No. 2. Nemecheck is the betting favorite at +700 odds, and Grant Enfinger has the second best odds at +1000. He will start in seventh place.

Ben Rhodes is the defending champion as he won the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series. He will get started in 27th place out of 36 drivers, and he is tied for eight place in odds at +1500 with Zane Smith.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2022 NextEra Energy truck race.

2022 NextEra Energy 250 starting lineup

Pos # Driver
1 7 Ty Majeski
2 22 John Hunter Nemechek
3 99 Chandler Smith
4 9 Tyler Ankrum
5 32 Stewart Friesen
6 28 Corey Heim
7 42 Grant Enfinger
8 18 Riley Herbst
9 61 Jesse Little
10 98 Lawless Alan
11 84 Jack Wood
12 91 Kris Wright
13 51 Austin Hill
14 20 Christian Eckes
15 40 Spencer Boyd
16 19 Austin Wayne Self
17 23 Dean Thompson
18 1 Colby Howard
19 24 Blaine Perkins
20 97 Zane Smith
21 33 Bret Holmes
22 10 Carson Hocevar
23 2 Matt DiBenedetto
24 4 Tanner Gray
25 47 Bryan Dauzat
26 3 Hailie Deegan
27 44 Ben Rhodes
28 45 Danny Bohn
29 88 Matt Crafton
30 25 Derek Kraus
31 46 Parker Kligerman
32 75 Tate Fogleman
33 17 Jason White
34 12 Thad Moffitt
35 52 Timmy Hill
36 15 Johnny Sauter
