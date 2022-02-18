 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gold medal high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi dunks in Celebrity Game [VIDEO]

There’s a reason he’s a high jumper, and we just saw why.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA All-Star - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Gianmarco Tamberi warms up during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

It’s rare to see a dunk in the Celebrity game, which is usually the first event at All-Star Weekend every year. It’s even more rare to see a putback dunk, but Gianmarco Tamberi made it happen.

The gold medal high jumper timed his leap perfectly to follow up a missed triple with a nice putback slam. It didn’t quite have the ferocity of a NBA dunk but we’ll cut Tamberi some slack. Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly looked a bit jealous of Tamberi as he ran back down the court with the airplane celebration.

If Tamberi’s name seems familiar, it’s because he and fellow Olympian Mutaz Essa Barshim were declared co-winners at the high jump in the Tokyo Summer Games. Rather than go to a tiebreaker, both competitors agreed to share the gold medal in a rare moment. We’ll see whether Tamberi competes again at the Olympics or gets an offer from the NBA after showing off his hops.

