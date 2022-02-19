Best bets for 3-Point Contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2022 3-point contest will take place Saturday, February 19 in Cleveland, Ohio as part of the All-Star Weekend showcase games. The events begin at 8:00 p.m. ET starting with the Skills Challenge, and the 3-point contest will be immediately after that. Here’s a look at some of the top bets for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorite Pick: Luke Kennard, +425

Kennard leads the league in three-point percentage when correcting for attempts. He’s been one of the better players on the Clippers and has helped keep that team afloat with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out. We’ll see if he can live up to the billing as the odds-on favorite but the early results have been great. Kennard enters this event shooting 46.5 percent from behind the arc over the last 15 games.

Darkhorse Pick: Trae Young, +550

Since the calendar turned to 2022, Young has shot 40.0 percent from deep in 21 games. He has a tendency to be streaky, which could help him tremendously in this type of event. The point guard is not quite an underdog given the relative odds, but offers enough additional value to make it worth it for bettors looking for more upside.

