Going over history of winners in the NBA 3-point contest

Outside of the slam dunk contest on NBA All-Star Saturday night, the next most anticipated event is the three-point contest. Every year during All-Star weekend, the NBA’s best three-point shooters convene in one arena to see who will hold the crown as the top marksman from distance.

Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen some familiar names win the competition over the years such as Buddy Hield, Devin Booker, Klay Thompson, Ray Allen, Peja Stojakovic, and Stephen Curry. Last season, Curry won his second three-point contest over Mike Conley by posting a score of 28 points in the final round.

Curry, along with Jason Kapono, and Stojakovic are the only players in the last 20 years to win at least two three-point contests. One of the better three-point contests was in 2019, where Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris defeated both Hield and Curry in the final round.

Surprisingly, who would’ve known that Hield would win the 2020 contest, followed up by Curry last season. This year’s field is loaded with talented shooters, who will look to add their names in NBA All-Star weekend lore.

NBA 3-point contest winners

2021 — Stephen Curry

2020 — Buddy Hield

2019 — Joe Harris

2018 — Devin Booker

2017 — Eric Gordon

2016 — Klay Thompson

2015 — Stephen Curry

2014 — Marco Belinelli

2013 — Kyrie Irving

2012 — Kevin Love

2011 — James Jones

2010 — Paul Pierce

2009 — Daequan Cook

2008 — Jason Kapono

2007 — Jason Kapono

2006 — Dirk Nowitzki

2005 — Quentin Richardson

2004 — Voshon Lenard

2003 — Peja Stojakovic

2002 — Peja Stojakovic

2001 — Ray Allen

2000 — Jeff Hornacek

1998 — Jeff Hornacek

1997 — Steve Kerr

1996 — Tim Legler

1995 — Glen Rice

1994 — Mark Price

1993 — Mark Price

1992 — Craig Hodges

1991 — Craig Hodges

1990 — Craig Hodges

1989 — Dale Ellis

1988 — Larry Bird

1987 — Larry Bird

1986 — Larry Bird