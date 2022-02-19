Going over history of winners in the NBA 3-point contest

Outside of the slam dunk contest on NBA All-Star Saturday night, the next most anticipated event is the three-point contest. Every year during All-Star weekend, the NBA’s best three-point shooters convene in one arena to see who will hold the crown as the top marksman from distance.
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen some familiar names win the competition over the years such as Buddy Hield, Devin Booker, Klay Thompson, Ray Allen, Peja Stojakovic, and Stephen Curry. Last season, Curry won his second three-point contest over Mike Conley by posting a score of 28 points in the final round.
Curry, along with Jason Kapono, and Stojakovic are the only players in the last 20 years to win at least two three-point contests. One of the better three-point contests was in 2019, where Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris defeated both Hield and Curry in the final round.
Surprisingly, who would’ve known that Hield would win the 2020 contest, followed up by Curry last season. This year’s field is loaded with talented shooters, who will look to add their names in NBA All-Star weekend lore.
NBA 3-point contest winners
2021 — Stephen Curry
2020 — Buddy Hield
2019 — Joe Harris
2018 — Devin Booker
2017 — Eric Gordon
2016 — Klay Thompson
2015 — Stephen Curry
2014 — Marco Belinelli
2013 — Kyrie Irving
2012 — Kevin Love
2011 — James Jones
2010 — Paul Pierce
2009 — Daequan Cook
2008 — Jason Kapono
2007 — Jason Kapono
2006 — Dirk Nowitzki
2005 — Quentin Richardson
2004 — Voshon Lenard
2003 — Peja Stojakovic
2002 — Peja Stojakovic
2001 — Ray Allen
2000 — Jeff Hornacek
1998 — Jeff Hornacek
1997 — Steve Kerr
1996 — Tim Legler
1995 — Glen Rice
1994 — Mark Price
1993 — Mark Price
1992 — Craig Hodges
1991 — Craig Hodges
1990 — Craig Hodges
1989 — Dale Ellis
1988 — Larry Bird
1987 — Larry Bird
1986 — Larry Bird