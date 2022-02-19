Best bets for Dunk Contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Dunk contest is always the most anticipated event of All-Star Weekend, mainly because it allows players to mess with a lot of the rules and display their creativity. There have been some duds over the last few years but there have also been some spectacular duels and classic dunks. Here’s a look at our picks to bet on in this year’s Dunk contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorite Pick: Obi Toppin, +205

Technically, Toppin isn’t the favorite with Jalen Green sitting at +200 but it’s close enough. The Knicks forward has been largely coming off the bench this year, so this is his chance to really make some noise. We know what he can do in the air and he’s arguably got the most athleticism of the participants. Toppin finished second at last year’s event, so he’ll look to improve on that this time around.

Darkhorse Pick: Juan Toscano-Anderson, +340

Toscano-Anderson is averaging 14.5 minutes per game for the Warriors this season. He’s not going to be a major factor in their rotation for games that matter. This is his moment to shine, and we saw what he did to JaVale McGee. The guy has hops and nothing to lose. Toscano-Anderson is the underdog worth backing in this event.

