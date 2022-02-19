Going over history of winners in the NBA Dunk contest

The NBA dunk contest is the can’t miss event of All-Star weekend, outside of the All-Star Game on Sunday night. Every year, the league’s best high flyers try to out do each other and show off their creativity in hopes of landing a perfect score — 50.

Since its inception in 1984, we’ve seen some of the greatest dunkers in NBA history take flight such as Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Spud Webb, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, Jason Richardson, and Zach LaVine.

LaVine, along with Aaron Gordon, gave us one of the more thrilling slam dunk contests in 2016, which came down to the final dunks. That year you could’ve made the case that both guys deserved to win it.

LaVine, Nate Robinson, Harold Miner, Wilkins, Richardson, and Jordan are the only players in contest history to win it twice. Robinson is a three-time winner but in one of those contests, he should’ve lost to Andre Iguodala.

As for Gordon, he tried his hand at the dunk four years later in 2020, but controversially took the loss to Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat. This year’s class of high flyers, which features Obi Toppin for the second straight year, will try to add their name to dunk contest history.

NBA Dunk Contest winners

2021 — Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers

2020 — Derrick Jones Jr., Heat

2019 — Hamidou Diallo, Thunder

2018 — Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

2017 — Glenn Robinson III, Pacers

2016 — Zach LaVine, T-Wolves

2015 — Zach LaVine, T-Wolves

2014 — John Wall, Wizards

2013 — Terrence Ross, Raptors

2012 — Jeremy Evans, Jazz

2011 — Blake Griffin, Clippers

2010 — Nate Robinson, Knicks

2009 — Nate Robinson, Knicks

2008 — Dwight Howard, Magic

2007 — Gerald Green, Celtics

2006 — Nate Robinson, Knicks

2005 — Josh Smith, Hawks

2004 — Fred Jones, Pacers

2003 — Jason Richardson, Warriors

2002 — Jason Richardson, Warriors

2001 — Desmond Mason, Super Sonics

2000 — Vince Carter, Raptors

1999 — N/A

1998 — N/A

1997 — Kobe Bryant, Lakers

1996 — Brent Barry, Clippers

1995 — Harold Miner, Heat

1994 — Isaiah Rider, T-Wolves

1993 — Harold Miner, Heat

1992 — Cedric Ceballos, Suns

1991 — Dee Brown, Celtics

1990 — Dominique Wilkins, Hawks

1989 — Kenny Walker, Knicks

1988 — Michael Jordan, Bulls

1987 — Michael Jordan, Bulls

1986 — Spud Webb, Hawks

1985 — Dominique Wilkins, Hawks

1984 — Larry Nance, Suns