Going over history of winners in the NBA Dunk contest

The NBA dunk contest is the can’t miss event of All-Star weekend, outside of the All-Star Game on Sunday night. Every year, the league’s best high flyers try to out do each other and show off their creativity in hopes of landing a perfect score — 50.
Since its inception in 1984, we’ve seen some of the greatest dunkers in NBA history take flight such as Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Spud Webb, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, Jason Richardson, and Zach LaVine.
LaVine, along with Aaron Gordon, gave us one of the more thrilling slam dunk contests in 2016, which came down to the final dunks. That year you could’ve made the case that both guys deserved to win it.
LaVine, Nate Robinson, Harold Miner, Wilkins, Richardson, and Jordan are the only players in contest history to win it twice. Robinson is a three-time winner but in one of those contests, he should’ve lost to Andre Iguodala.
As for Gordon, he tried his hand at the dunk four years later in 2020, but controversially took the loss to Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat. This year’s class of high flyers, which features Obi Toppin for the second straight year, will try to add their name to dunk contest history.
NBA Dunk Contest winners
2021 — Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers
2020 — Derrick Jones Jr., Heat
2019 — Hamidou Diallo, Thunder
2018 — Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
2017 — Glenn Robinson III, Pacers
2016 — Zach LaVine, T-Wolves
2015 — Zach LaVine, T-Wolves
2014 — John Wall, Wizards
2013 — Terrence Ross, Raptors
2012 — Jeremy Evans, Jazz
2011 — Blake Griffin, Clippers
2010 — Nate Robinson, Knicks
2009 — Nate Robinson, Knicks
2008 — Dwight Howard, Magic
2007 — Gerald Green, Celtics
2006 — Nate Robinson, Knicks
2005 — Josh Smith, Hawks
2004 — Fred Jones, Pacers
2003 — Jason Richardson, Warriors
2002 — Jason Richardson, Warriors
2001 — Desmond Mason, Super Sonics
2000 — Vince Carter, Raptors
1999 — N/A
1998 — N/A
1997 — Kobe Bryant, Lakers
1996 — Brent Barry, Clippers
1995 — Harold Miner, Heat
1994 — Isaiah Rider, T-Wolves
1993 — Harold Miner, Heat
1992 — Cedric Ceballos, Suns
1991 — Dee Brown, Celtics
1990 — Dominique Wilkins, Hawks
1989 — Kenny Walker, Knicks
1988 — Michael Jordan, Bulls
1987 — Michael Jordan, Bulls
1986 — Spud Webb, Hawks
1985 — Dominique Wilkins, Hawks
1984 — Larry Nance, Suns