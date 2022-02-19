What channel is the 2022 Dunk Contest on and what time does it start

The 2022 Slam Dunk contest will take place Saturday, February 19 in Cleveland, Ohio as part of the All-Star weekend showcase events prior to Sunday’s game. The events start at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the dunk contest being the final event of the evening.

This year’s dunk contest field is loaded with young talent that will put on a show during All-Star Saturday night. The competition will be televised on TNT. The four participants are Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors), and Obi Toppin (New York Knicks).

Green is the odds on favorite to win the contest at +200 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Toppin has the second-best odds at +205. The Knicks’ young forward will be appearing in his second consecutive slam dunk contest.

2022 Dunk Contest TV Info

Date: Saturday, February 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (third event in showcase)

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV