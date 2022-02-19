 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is the 2022 Dunk Contest on and what time does it start

The 2022 Dunk Contest will take place February 19. We tell you how to watch the game and what channel its on.

By Jovan C. Alford
Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets controls the ball ahead of OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Toyota Center on February 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The 2022 Slam Dunk contest will take place Saturday, February 19 in Cleveland, Ohio as part of the All-Star weekend showcase events prior to Sunday’s game. The events start at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the dunk contest being the final event of the evening.

This year’s dunk contest field is loaded with young talent that will put on a show during All-Star Saturday night. The competition will be televised on TNT. The four participants are Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors), and Obi Toppin (New York Knicks).

Green is the odds on favorite to win the contest at +200 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Toppin has the second-best odds at +205. The Knicks’ young forward will be appearing in his second consecutive slam dunk contest.

2022 Dunk Contest TV Info

Date: Saturday, February 19
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (third event in showcase)
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV

