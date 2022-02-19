What channel is the 2022 3-point Contest on and what time does it start?

The 2022 3-point contest will take place Saturday, February 19 in Cleveland, Ohio as part of the All-Star weekend showcase events prior to Sunday’s game. The events start at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the 3-point contest being the second event of the evening.

The 3-point contest will have eight participants this year, with one of the headlines being that Stephen Curry won’t be back to defend his title from 2021. He’s just one of seven players to win the contest more than once, with his first coming in 2015.

The only returning contestant from last year is the Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who didn’t make it past the first round in 2021. The rest of the participant list consists of Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, CJ McCollum, Patty Mills, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, and Trae Young.

Out of the players participating in the contest, Kennard leads the pack in 3-point percentage, shooting 43.4 percent through 49 games played this season. Mills isn’t too far behind at 41.8 percent, while Young comes in all the way at the bottom of the list, with 37.8 percent from downtown through 52 games.

The 3-point contest will be the second of three events taking place on Saturday night, with the skills challenge kicking off the events at 8:00 p.m. ET. All-Star Saturday Night will wrap up with the dunk contest. All the events will be broadcast on TNT, with streaming options on Watch TNT, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

2022 3-point Contest TV Info

Date: Sunday, February 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (second event in showcase)

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV