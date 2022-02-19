What channel is the 2022 NBA Skills Challenge on and what time does it start?

The 2022 Skills Challenge will take place Saturday, February 19 in Cleveland, Ohio as part of the All-Star weekend showcase events prior to Sunday’s game. The events start at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the revamped Skills Challenge leading off the evening.

The Skills Challenge will be comprised of three different three-man teams. Team Antetokounmpo will, unsurprisingly, be made up of all three Antetokounmpo brothers: Giannis, Thanasis, and Alex. Team Cavs will feature Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, while Team Rooks will contain Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, and Josh Giddey.

Each of the three teams will compete in the first three rounds of the Skills Challenge, while only two will advance to the fourth and final round. The rounds include skills involving shooting, passing, and even a relay course that tests a multitude of basketball skills. The final round will be a half-court shot contest, in which the team that can make the fastest shot from half court will be crowned the champions.

It’s a new format this year that should prove to be entertaining, as the event moves to a team concept instead of an individual competition. Last year’s winner was Domantas Sabonis, who topped Julius Randle, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Vucevic to win the title.

The Skills Challenge will precede the 3-point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest as all three competitions will take place on the same night. The action gets underway at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT, with streaming options on Watch TNT, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

2022 Skills Challenge TV Info

Date: Sunday, February 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (first event in showcase)

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV