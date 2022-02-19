Who is in the Dunk Contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend?

The NBA dunk contest is final event for NBA All-Star Saturday night that features some of the league’s best and underrated high flyers. Unlike previous years, this year’s contest is filled with a rookie and three second-year players.

The lone rookie in the field is this past year’s second overall pick Jalen Green (Houston Rockets). Green is having a solid year with Houston, averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. The 20-year-old guard has some serious hops and almost looks like he’s floating on the air.

The trio of second-year players are Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Obi Toppin (New York Knicks), and Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors).

Anthony has played well this season in Orlando, being one of their top scorers (17.6 points per game). Cole, who is the son of Greg Anthony, does not lack in confidence and has experience competing in a dunk contest back in his high school days.

Toscano-Anderson is the long shot in this field, but can throw down some dunks too. Earlier this season, JTA posterized Suns center JaVale McGee, who was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Lastly, Toppin is back in the dunk contest for the second-straight year and has the second-best odds to win it this year. The former Dayton standout can fly and we saw what he has to offer in last year’s dunk contest.

2022 Dunk Contest participants

Cole Anthony: +300

Obi Toppin: +205

Jalen Green: +200

Juan Toscano-Anderson: +340