Who is in the 3-point Contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend?

The 2022 3-point Contest will take place on Saturday, February 19 as part of the All-Star showcase. The festivities get underway at 8:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland, with the Skills Challenge going first, followed by the 3-point Contest. The Slam Dunk Contest will wrap up the night ahead of the All-Star Game which will be played on Sunday.

Stephen Curry took home last year’s honors, grabbing his second 3-point Contest title of his career, adding to the one he picked up in 2015. Curry won’t be back to defend his title this year, though, as eight participants will look to secure the win.

Zach LaVine is the only returning shooter from last year’s contest, as he’ll look to fare better than the first-round exit he made last year. Of this year’s participants, Luke Kennard leads the way this season in shooting percentage from downtown, with an average of 43.4 percent through 49 games this season. He’s ranked fourth in the league in 3-point percentages and isn’t too far behind league leader PJ Tucker, who’s been shooting 45.5 percent.

Trae Young sits at the bottom of the list, ranked 57th in the league with 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The 3-point Contest, as well as the other events taking place on Saturday night, will be broadcast on TNT, with streaming options on Watch TNT, fuboTV, and Sling TV starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s a full list of the 3-point Contest odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 3-point Contest participants

Desmond Bane: +600

Luke Kennard: +450

Zach LaVine: +550

CJ McCollum: +750

Patty Mills: +500

Karl-Anthony Towns: +1100

Fred VanVleet: +500

Trae Young: +550