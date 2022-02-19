Who is in the NBA Skills Challenge at 2022 All-Star Weekend?

The 2022 All-Star Skills Challenge will take place on Saturday, February 19 as it’s the first of three events to kick off the Saturday night festivities. The action gets started at 8:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland as the NBA debuts its newly-formatted Skill Challenge contest.

This year, the competition will be played by three teams of three players each, all with their own theme. First up is Team Antetokounmpo, which should be fairly obvious. All three Antetokounmpo brothers will play with Giannis, Thanasis, and Alex joining forces. Team Cavs will consist of Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, which is sure to delight the home crowd in Cleveland. Team Rooks will be made up of Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, and Josh Giddey.

Domantas Sabonis was last year’s winner, as he beat out Luka Doncic, Julius Randle, and Nikola Vucevic to win the title. That’s back when it was an individual competition, which the NBA decided to change to a team-oriented contest this year.

All three teams will participate in the first three rounds, while the final round — the half-court shot contest — will only feature the two teams who scored the highest throughout the first three rounds.

The Skills Challenge will be followed by the 3-point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest, and gets underway at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. It’ll be available to watch on TNT, with livestreams on Watch TNT, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

2022 Skills Challenge participants

Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex): +320

Cavaliers (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley): +200

Rookies (Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey): -125