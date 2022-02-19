Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Genesis Invitational

Joaquin Niemann seeks his second PGA Tour win on Sunday outside of Los Angeles, and he holds a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational at venerable Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Niemann checks in at -19 following a pair of 63’s on Thursday and Friday, with a 66 on Saturday. Cameron Young is in second place at -16, with Viktor Hovland starting in the final threesome as well at -13.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Niemann checks in at -285 to walk away with the trophy, followed by Young at +450 and Hovland at +900. Justin Thomas is given +1000 odds to come from seven shots back at -12 to get the trophy.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with the Golf Channel broadcasting from 1-3:00 p.m. ET with early coverage, and then CBS adding on from 3-6:30 p.m. You can also watch all shots live on ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday.