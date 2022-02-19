Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Genesis Invitational

Joaquin Niemann seeks his second PGA Tour win on Sunday outside of Los Angeles, and he holds a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational at venerable Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
Niemann checks in at -19 following a pair of 63’s on Thursday and Friday, with a 66 on Saturday. Cameron Young is in second place at -16, with Viktor Hovland starting in the final threesome as well at -13.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Niemann checks in at -285 to walk away with the trophy, followed by Young at +450 and Hovland at +900. Justin Thomas is given +1000 odds to come from seven shots back at -12 to get the trophy.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with the Golf Channel broadcasting from 1-3:00 p.m. ET with early coverage, and then CBS adding on from 3-6:30 p.m. You can also watch all shots live on ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday.
Genesis Invitational Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|1:25 PM
|Tee #1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Cameron Young
|Viktor Hovland
|1:14 PM
|Tee #1
|Justin Thomas
|Collin Morikawa
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:14 PM
|Tee #10
|Charley Hoffman
|Adam Long
|Joel Dahmen
|1:03 PM
|Tee #1
|Maverick McNealy
|Max Homa
|Marc Leishman
|1:03 PM
|Tee #10
|Alex Smalley
|Matt Kuchar
|Francesco Molinari
|12:52 PM
|Tee #1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Scott
|Xander Schauffele
|12:52 PM
|Tee #10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Jon Rahm
|Cameron Champ
|12:41 PM
|Tee #1
|Jason Kokrak
|Paul Casey
|Danny Lee
|12:41 PM
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|Hank Lebioda
|Cam Davis
|12:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Robert MacIntyre
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Rory McIlroy
|12:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Nick Watney
|Si Woo Kim
|Brian Stuard
|12:19 PM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Beau Hossler
|Mito Pereira
|12:19 PM
|Tee #10
|Harry Higgs
|Rickie Fowler
|Alex Noren
|12:08 PM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Cameron Tringale
|C.T. Pan
|12:08 PM
|Tee #10
|Tony Finau
|Aaron Wise
|Kevin Tway
|11:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Erik van Rooyen
|Martin Laird
|11:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Rai
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Sam Ryder
|Will Zalatoris
|Carlos Ortiz
|11:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Smith
|Sahith Theegala
|James Hahn
|11:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Henley
|Taylor Moore
|Sergio Garcia
|11:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Lee Hodges
|Scott Piercy
|Russell Knox
|11:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Lanto Griffin
|Pat Perez
|Matt Jones
|11:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Patton Kizzire
|Abraham Ancer
|Dylan Frittelli
|11:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Patrick Cantlay
|Sepp Straka
|11:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Andrew Putnam