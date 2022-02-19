 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Genesis Invitational

The final round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational tees off at 11:13 a.m. ET on Sunday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Cameron Young of the United States stand on the 18th tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Joaquin Niemann seeks his second PGA Tour win on Sunday outside of Los Angeles, and he holds a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational at venerable Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Niemann checks in at -19 following a pair of 63’s on Thursday and Friday, with a 66 on Saturday. Cameron Young is in second place at -16, with Viktor Hovland starting in the final threesome as well at -13.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Niemann checks in at -285 to walk away with the trophy, followed by Young at +450 and Hovland at +900. Justin Thomas is given +1000 odds to come from seven shots back at -12 to get the trophy.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with the Golf Channel broadcasting from 1-3:00 p.m. ET with early coverage, and then CBS adding on from 3-6:30 p.m. You can also watch all shots live on ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday.

Genesis Invitational Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
1:25 PM Tee #1 Joaquin Niemann Cameron Young Viktor Hovland
1:14 PM Tee #1 Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Scottie Scheffler
1:14 PM Tee #10 Charley Hoffman Adam Long Joel Dahmen
1:03 PM Tee #1 Maverick McNealy Max Homa Marc Leishman
1:03 PM Tee #10 Alex Smalley Matt Kuchar Francesco Molinari
12:52 PM Tee #1 Emiliano Grillo Adam Scott Xander Schauffele
12:52 PM Tee #10 Matthew NeSmith Jon Rahm Cameron Champ
12:41 PM Tee #1 Jason Kokrak Paul Casey Danny Lee
12:41 PM Tee #10 Sungjae Im Hank Lebioda Cam Davis
12:30 PM Tee #1 Robert MacIntyre Sebastián Muñoz Rory McIlroy
12:30 PM Tee #10 Nick Watney Si Woo Kim Brian Stuard
12:19 PM Tee #1 K.H. Lee Beau Hossler Mito Pereira
12:19 PM Tee #10 Harry Higgs Rickie Fowler Alex Noren
12:08 PM Tee #1 Peter Malnati Cameron Tringale C.T. Pan
12:08 PM Tee #10 Tony Finau Aaron Wise Kevin Tway
11:57 AM Tee #1 Jordan Spieth Erik van Rooyen Martin Laird
11:57 AM Tee #10 Aaron Rai Hideki Matsuyama Jhonattan Vegas
11:46 AM Tee #1 Sam Ryder Will Zalatoris Carlos Ortiz
11:46 AM Tee #10 Cameron Smith Sahith Theegala James Hahn
11:35 AM Tee #1 Russell Henley Taylor Moore Sergio Garcia
11:35 AM Tee #10 Lee Hodges Scott Piercy Russell Knox
11:24 AM Tee #1 Lanto Griffin Pat Perez Matt Jones
11:24 AM Tee #10 Patton Kizzire Abraham Ancer Dylan Frittelli
11:13 AM Tee #1 Keegan Bradley Patrick Cantlay Sepp Straka
11:13 AM Tee #10 Chez Reavie Doc Redman Andrew Putnam

