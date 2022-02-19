Kevin McCullar: Status of Texas Tech guard for game against Texas on Saturday

The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders will hit the road to Austin to face the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Saturday and guard Kevin McCullar is listed as a game-time decision for the matchup with a sprained ankle. He suffered the injury during the team’s 82-69 victory over TCU last Saturday and was absent for their 83-73 win over Baylor on Wednesday.

Even though they played well against the reigning national champs without him on Wednesday, the Red Raiders would certainly like to have McCullar back in the lineup for this Top 25 showdown in the state capital. The junior from San Antonio has played a major role for Tech, starting 20 games and averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. We’ll see if he can suit up.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Red Raiders are listed as a three-point underdog. The line opened with TTU as a 3.5-point dog. The total sits at 127.5.