Nate Johnson: Status of Xavier guard for game against UConn on Saturday

The Xavier Musketeers will hit the road to face the No. 24 UConn Huskies on Saturday and guard Nate Johnson is listed as a game-time decision for the matchup with a bruised knee. He suffered the injury during the team’s 74-68 victory over this same UConn team last Friday and was absent during their 86-73 loss to St. John’s on Wednesday.

The Musketeers have had a rough patch in Big East play over the past two weeks and could surely use their veteran guard to help right the ship. The fifth-year senior out of Miami had started in all 24 games prior to the injury, averaging 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Xavier head coach Travis Steele said earlier in the week that he’s hopeful that Johnson will be able to suit up in this matchup.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Musketeers are listed as a 6.5-point underdogs, which is also where the line opened. The total sits at 140.