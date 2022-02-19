College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, February 19

We’re barreling into the final stretch of the regular season in college basketball and as several Top 25 teams take the court today, some of them will have to deal with injuries to key players.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Saturday, February 19th in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 7 Baylor vs. TCU

Baylor: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, out for season (knee)

No. 12 Illinois vs. No. 19 Michigan State

Michigan State: AJ Hoggard, probable (ankle)

No. 24 UConn vs. Xavier

Xavier: Dieonte Miles, probable (knee)

Xavier: Nate Johnson, game-time decision (knee)

No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 20 Texas

Texas: Tre Mitchell, out (personal)

Texas Tech: Kevin McCullar, game-time decision (ankle)

No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 25 Alabama

Kentucky: TyTy Washington, questionable (lower leg)

No. 2 Auburn vs. Florida

Florida: Brandon McKissic, game-time decision (eye/head)

No. 22 Wyoming vs. Air Force

Wyoming: Kenny Foster, questionable (undisclosed)

Air Force: Akok Akok, out (foot)

Air Force: Joseph Octave, questionable (hand)

No. 9 Duke vs. Florida State

Florida State: RayQuan Evans, game-time decision (knee)

Florida State: Caleb Mills, questionable (ankle)

No. 13 UCLA vs. Washington

UCLA: Tyger Campbell, playing (served one-game suspension this week)

Washington: Daejon Davis, questionable (shoulder)