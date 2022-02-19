 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Caleb Mills: Status of Florida State guard for game against Duke on Saturday

We take a look at what it means for the Seminoles here.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 02 Florida State at Clemson Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road to face the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday and guard Caleb Mills is listed as a game-time decision for the matchup with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury early in their 94-74 loss at North Carolina last Saturday and missed the team’s 81-80 victory over Clemson on Tuesday.

The Seminoles have been incredibly banged up over the course of ACC play this season and would certainly love to have an impact player like Mills back in the lineup when they step into Cameron Indoor Stadium. He hasn’t practiced this week and was still limping on Friday when the team arrived to Durham, NC. The sophomore transfer from Houston has made 23 starts this season, averaging 12.7 points and 2.5 assists.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seminoles are listed as a 15-point underdog, which is where the line opened as well. The total sits at 142.5.

