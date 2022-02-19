Caleb Mills: Status of Florida State guard for game against Duke on Saturday

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road to face the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday and guard Caleb Mills is listed as a game-time decision for the matchup with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury early in their 94-74 loss at North Carolina last Saturday and missed the team’s 81-80 victory over Clemson on Tuesday.

The Seminoles have been incredibly banged up over the course of ACC play this season and would certainly love to have an impact player like Mills back in the lineup when they step into Cameron Indoor Stadium. He hasn’t practiced this week and was still limping on Friday when the team arrived to Durham, NC. The sophomore transfer from Houston has made 23 starts this season, averaging 12.7 points and 2.5 assists.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seminoles are listed as a 15-point underdog, which is where the line opened as well. The total sits at 142.5.