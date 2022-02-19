RayQuan Evans: Status of Florida State guard for game against Duke on Saturday

5:55 p.m. update: RayQuan Evans is officially out for tonight’s matchup at Duke.

Senior guard RayQuan Evans will not play in the 6:00 matchup tonight against the Duke Blue Devils.



The Seminoles will be without all five starters in their final matchup versus legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski. — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) February 19, 2022

4:45 p.m. update: It appears that RayQuan Evans will be absent from this evening’s battle at Duke.

RayQuan Evans and Caleb Mills not dressed out for Florida State — Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz) February 19, 2022

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road to face the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday and guard RayQuan Evans is listed as a game-time decision for the matchup with a knee injury. He suffered the injury while diving for a loose ball in the team’s 81-80 victory over Clemson on Tuesday.

FSU has been incredibly banged up over the course of ACC play and desperately needs someone like Evans back on to the court. The senior from Billings, MT, dropped a career-high 28 points in Tuesday’s victory over Clemson, scoring the last five points in the final minute of action to push the Noles over the top. He has made 21 starts this season, averaging 8.4 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seminoles are listed as a 15-point underdog, which is where the line opened as well. The total sits at 142.5.