TyTy Washington: Status of Kentucky guard for game against Alabama on Saturday

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats will welcome the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide to Rupp Arena on Saturday and guard TyTy Washington is listed as questionable for the matchup with a lower leg injury. He initially suffered the injury during the team’s 78-57 beatdown of Florida last Saturday, a game that he had to leave in the second half.

UK will be extra precautious when it comes to the status of their freshman guard today. The Phoenix native made the start during their 76-63 loss at Tennessee on Tuesday but he re-aggravated the injury and had to leave early in the second half. Head coach John Calipari said afterwards that it was a mistake to play him in that spot considering that he was already hurting. Washington has started 25 games for Kentucky, averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds a game this season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 6.5-point favorite, which is also where the line opened. The total sits at 154.5.