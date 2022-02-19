What is the format of the Skills Challenge?

The Skills Challenge will be the second event on Saturday’s slate at All-Star weekend 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. This competition has seen many format changes over the years and will unveil a new one this year, featuring three teams.

The first team is the Antetokounmpo brothers Giannis, Thanasis and Alex. The second team is made up of Cleveland Cavaliers players Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Garland and Allen will also be participating in the All-Star game. The final team is made up of rookies Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Josh Giddey. Here’s how the competition will work under the new format.

Each team will participate in the first round, which features three competitions: a shooting contest, a passing contest and a team relay. The shooting and passing contests are worth 100 points each, while the team relay is worth 200 points. The top two teams advance to the final round.

The final round is a half-court shot competition. Each team gets 1:30 to make a half-court shot, and the team to make it the fastest will win. In the event of a tie, the final teams will repeat the round. You can check out the full details on these individual competitions here.