How to watch the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race, via live stream

NASCAR’s most iconic event, the Daytona 500, is happening this weekend. But before that one gets going, there are a few races in other series’ earlier in the weekend to get race fans excited for what’s to come.

The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 starts on Saturday evening, it’ll be broadcast on FS1 and will kick off the season for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Last year Austin Cindric came away with the victory in the race after leading for 28 laps of the 120 lap event.

While Cindric may have won last season, he won’t win this year. He’s moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series and will be competing in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. So a new champion will reign in 2022. Currently, Daniel Hemric and A.J. Allmendinger are the co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +800 odds to finish in first place and -110 odds to finish in the top five. In last year’s race, Allmendinger finished 5th and Hemric finished ninth.

How to watch the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19

Time: 5 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Bally Sports app, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup