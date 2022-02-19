 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 to kick off the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Daytona.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR: Firecracker 250 Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR’s most iconic event, the Daytona 500, is happening this weekend. But before that one gets going, there are a few races in other series’ earlier in the weekend to get race fans excited for what’s to come.

The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 starts on Saturday evening, it’ll be broadcast on FS1 and will kick off the season for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Last year Austin Cindric came away with the victory in the race after leading for 28 laps of the 120 lap event.

While Cindric may have won last season, he won’t win this year. He’s moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series and will be competing in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. So a new champion will reign in 2022. Currently, Daniel Hemric and A.J. Allmendinger are the co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +800 odds to finish in first place and -110 odds to finish in the top five. In last year’s race, Allmendinger finished 5th and Hemric finished ninth.

How to watch the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19
Time: 5 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Bally Sports app, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup

2022 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 starting lineup

Pos # Driver
1 11 Daniel Hemric
2 48 Austin Hill
3 6 Jade Buford
4 2 Sheldon Creed
5 2 Brett Moffitt
6 21 Josh Berry
7 19 Landon Cassill
8 8 Ryan Vargas
9 10 Brandon Jones
10 98 Riley Herbst
11 16 A.J. Allmendinger
12 18 Drew Dollar
13 68 Brandon Brown
14 9 Noah Gragson
15 54 Ty Gibbs
16 23 Anthony Alfredo
17 7 Justin Allgaier
18 5 Matt Mills
19 39 Ryan Sieg
20 24 Jeffrey Earnhardt
21 66 J.J. Yeley
22 45 Caesar Bacarella
23 92 Kyle Weatherman
24 78 Josh Williams
25 4 Bayley Currey
26 38 C.J. McLaughlin
27 27 Jeb Burton
28 53 Joey Gase
29 7 Joe Graf, Jr.
30 34 Jesse Iwuji
31 36 Josh Bilicki
32 44 Tommy Joe Martins
33 31 Myatt Snider
34 1 Sam Mayer
35 8 David Starr
36 90 Alex Labbe
37 51 Jeremy Clements
38 99 Stefan Parsons
39 91 Mason Massey
40 33 Natalie Decker
41 28 Kyle Sieg
42 35 Shane Lee
43 47 Gray Gaulding
44 26 Ryan Truex
45 77 Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
46 52 Harrison Rhodes
47 74 Tim Viens

