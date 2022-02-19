What time is the 2022 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and how long will the race last?

Before we get to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, the XFINITY series kicks off the racing weekend on Saturday, February 19th. The qualifiers for the event took place at 11:35 a.m. ET and aired on FS1. The ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300’ is set to start at 5:00 p.m. ET. This will be the third running of this event with its current name consisting of 120 laps at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. This race kicks off the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 2021 race saw Austin Cindric from Team Penske coming away with the win in the final stage. With the new stage format that NASCAR has recently deployed, Cindric came away with the win and 55 points in the standings. That iteration of the race had some bad accidents and actually had to finish with two extra laps. The 2022 race should be expected to last about an hour and a half depending on how clean the race ends up being.

Daniel Hemric claimed the pole position and is tied with A.J. Allmendinger for the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800. They’re followed by Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, and Ty Gibbs all at +1000.

Starting lineup