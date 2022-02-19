 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, celebrates with the 2021 Xfinity Series Championship flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Before we get to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, the XFINITY series kicks off the racing weekend on Saturday, February 19th. The qualifiers for the event took place at 11:35 a.m. ET and aired on FS1. The ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300’ is set to start at 5:00 p.m. ET. This will be the third running of this event with its current name consisting of 120 laps at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. This race kicks off the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 2021 race saw Austin Cindric from Team Penske coming away with the win in the final stage. With the new stage format that NASCAR has recently deployed, Cindric came away with the win and 55 points in the standings. That iteration of the race had some bad accidents and actually had to finish with two extra laps. The 2022 race should be expected to last about an hour and a half depending on how clean the race ends up being.

Daniel Hemric claimed the pole position and is tied with A.J. Allmendinger for the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800. They’re followed by Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, and Ty Gibbs all at +1000.

Starting lineup

2022 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 starting lineup

Pos # Driver
1 11 Daniel Hemric
2 48 Austin Hill
3 6 Jade Buford
4 2 Sheldon Creed
5 2 Brett Moffitt
6 21 Josh Berry
7 19 Landon Cassill
8 8 Ryan Vargas
9 10 Brandon Jones
10 98 Riley Herbst
11 16 A.J. Allmendinger
12 18 Drew Dollar
13 68 Brandon Brown
14 9 Noah Gragson
15 54 Ty Gibbs
16 23 Anthony Alfredo
17 7 Justin Allgaier
18 5 Matt Mills
19 39 Ryan Sieg
20 24 Jeffrey Earnhardt
21 66 J.J. Yeley
22 45 Caesar Bacarella
23 92 Kyle Weatherman
24 78 Josh Williams
25 4 Bayley Currey
26 38 C.J. McLaughlin
27 27 Jeb Burton
28 53 Joey Gase
29 7 Joe Graf, Jr.
30 34 Jesse Iwuji
31 36 Josh Bilicki
32 44 Tommy Joe Martins
33 31 Myatt Snider
34 1 Sam Mayer
35 8 David Starr
36 90 Alex Labbe
37 51 Jeremy Clements
38 99 Stefan Parsons
39 91 Mason Massey
40 33 Natalie Decker
41 28 Kyle Sieg
42 35 Shane Lee
43 47 Gray Gaulding
44 26 Ryan Truex
45 77 Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
46 52 Harrison Rhodes
47 74 Tim Viens

