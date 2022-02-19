Zaur Abdullaev vs. Jorge Linares: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

We have a busy Saturday of boxing this weekend and it will get started bright and early in the morning. Zaur Abdullaev and Jorge Linares face off in a WBC lightweight eliminator bout to top a card at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia.
The card gets going at 9:30 a.m. ET and will on ESPN+. DAZN is reporting the main card starts at 7 a.m. and the main event is at 10 a.m., but the ESPN schedule page shows a 9:30 a.m. start for the main card.
The Abdullaev-Linares bout is for the WBC’s Silver title that Abdullaev holds, but more import is a chance to get a mainstream title shot. The 47-6 Linares last fought in May and lost to WBC champ Devin Haney, so this is a chance for him to get back on track. Abdullaev is 14-1 and is making his first defense of the Silver title. His lone loss was to Haney, forced to retire after a four-round thumping.
The veteran Linares is a slim favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Linares is -115 to win while Abdullaev is -105.
Full Card for Zaur Abdullaev vs. Jorge Linares
- Main event: Zaur Abdullaev vs. Jorge Linares, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight eliminator
- Mark Urvanov vs. Angel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, junior lightweights
- Ivan Kozlovsky vs. Zoravor Petrosian, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
- Mikalai Vesialou vs. Evgeny Terentiev, 8 rounds, middleweights
- Vildan Minasov vs. Erzhan Turgumbekov, 8 rounds, lightweights
- Georgy Kushitashvili vs. Olarewaju Segun, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
- Vadim Tukov vs. Joel Julio, 8 rounds, middleweights
- Georgy Yunovidov vs. Leandro Daniel Robutti, 8 rounds, heavyweights
- Alexander Dorofeev vs. Yury Bykhautsou, 6 rounds, heavyweights