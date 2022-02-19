Zaur Abdullaev vs. Jorge Linares: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

We have a busy Saturday of boxing this weekend and it will get started bright and early in the morning. Zaur Abdullaev and Jorge Linares face off in a WBC lightweight eliminator bout to top a card at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

The card gets going at 9:30 a.m. ET and will on ESPN+. DAZN is reporting the main card starts at 7 a.m. and the main event is at 10 a.m., but the ESPN schedule page shows a 9:30 a.m. start for the main card.

The Abdullaev-Linares bout is for the WBC’s Silver title that Abdullaev holds, but more import is a chance to get a mainstream title shot. The 47-6 Linares last fought in May and lost to WBC champ Devin Haney, so this is a chance for him to get back on track. Abdullaev is 14-1 and is making his first defense of the Silver title. His lone loss was to Haney, forced to retire after a four-round thumping.

The veteran Linares is a slim favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Linares is -115 to win while Abdullaev is -105.

Full Card for Zaur Abdullaev vs. Jorge Linares