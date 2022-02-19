TCU vs. No. 7 Baylor: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The seventh-ranked Baylor Bears will look to get back on track when they return home for a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon.

Baylor (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) lost three of their last six games, and the Bears are coming off an 83-73 road loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night. Baylor’s leading scorer LJ Cryer returned from injury as he was out since January 25th. He played just 15 minutes as he eases his way back into his pre-injury production, and that was the Bears’ first full game without Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who is out for the rest of the season.

TCU (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss, and they’re coming off a 54-51 home loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs are rated outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, but rate inside the top 30 on the defensive end. Mike Miles is the team’s leading scorer with 14.8 points per game.

How to watch TCU vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, February 19, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -11.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Baylor -11.5

At some point, the Bears will go on a run because they’re too talented not to. Baylor has a perfect opportunity to get things back in the right direction as they return home to play a team they’re much better than. Cryer should start to increase his minutes, and the Bears should cover this number.

