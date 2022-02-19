No. 12 Illinois vs. No. 19 Michigan State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 19 Michigan State Spartans are both coming off a loss earlier this week as they get ready for a top-20 Big Ten matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night, but that appears to be the cool thing to do for the best teams in the conference. The Fighting Illini trailed by a significant margin for much of the game and lost 70-59. Illinois is rated No. 15 overall in KenPom, and they’re inside the top 25 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Kofi Cockburn is still putting up huge numbers with 21.4 point and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Michigan State (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) is not playing very well right now as they’ve lost three of their last four games including a road loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday night. AJ Hoggard made his first start at point guard in that game and should be available after spraining his ankle.

How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan State

When: Saturday, February 19, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -2

Total: 141

The Pick

Michigan State +2

Are we ready for a world where the Spartans lose four of five games? Maybe Michigan State just isn’t that good this season, but Tom Izzo was frustrated during Tuesday night’s postgame press conference, and the Spartans should be focused in a big-time matchup as they return home.

