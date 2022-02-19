Xavier vs. No. 24 UConn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 24th-ranked UConn Huskies will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday afternoon.

UConn (18-7, 9-5 Big East) is coming off a five-point home victory over the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday night, and they’re inside the top 20 nationally in the latest KenPom ratings. The Huskies are led by R.J. Cole, who is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals - all of which are team highs.

Xavier (17-8, 7-7 Big East) lost three of their last four games, and they’re coming off a 13-point loss to the St. John’s Red Storm earlier this week. The Musketeers were without Nate Johnson, who is dealing with a knee injury, and he could be ruled out for Saturday’s game as well.

How to watch Xavier vs. UConn

When: Saturday, February 19, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -6.5

Total: 140

The Pick

UConn -6.5

The Huskies will be out for revenge because they lost to Xavier on the road last week. UConn does not need to travel with their second consecutive home game, and they’re in a good betting spot heading into Saturday’s matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.