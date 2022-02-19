No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 20 Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders will go up against former head coach Chris Beard for the second time when they head on the road to take on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) will look for their third consecutive victory, and they’re coming off an impressive 83-73 home win over the seventh-ranked Baylor Bears earlier this week. The Red Raiders knocked off Texas on the first day of February 77-64 and were without Kevin McCullar, who could be out again with a sprained ankle.

Texas (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) won three of their last four games, and they’re coming off an 80-78 overtime victory on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns did not have Tre Mitchell, who took a personal leave of absence, and it remains to be seen when he will return to the floor.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Texas

When: Saturday, February 19, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: ABC

Where to live stream online: ABC, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -3

Total: 127.5

The Pick

Texas -3

It’s tough to handicap a matchup with question marks to a key member of both teams, but we’ll side with the Longhorns to cover this number as short favorites. Texas will be looking for revenge in this matchup as they’re set to play a home game for the first time since February 7th, and Beard won’t lose to his former team twice in the same season.

