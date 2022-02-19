No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 25 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Rupp Arena will be the site of today’s marquee SEC on CBS matchup as the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats play host to the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC) had its six-game winning streak ended abruptly on Tuesday, getting overrun by Tennessee in a 76-63 loss. The Wildcats shot a poor 34.3% from the field throughout the evening and simply could not keep up with the Vols for the duration of the contest. Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 15 rebounds in the setback.

Alabama (17-9, 7-6 SEC) grinded out its third straight victory on Wedensday when triumphing over Mississippi State 80-75. This was a game of wild momentum shifts in the second half as the Crimson Tide found themselves down by seven with 7:45 remaining. What ensued was an 18-2 run over the next seven minutes as Bama completely stonewalled the Bulldogs in the final minutes of action. Jahvon Quinerly delivered 21 points and eight assists in the win.

How to watch Alabama vs. Kentucky

When: Saturday, February 19, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -6.5

Total: 154.5

The Pick

Under 154.5

Kentucky triumphed over Alabama 66-55 just two weeks ago. Both of these teams have Top 15 offenses in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom but UK also has a Top 15 defense in that same category. They’ll be able to slow down a Tide team that is only shooting 51.8% in effective field goal percentage and that makes the under a favorable play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.