No. 2 Auburn vs. Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Saturday afternoon showdown in the Sunshine State as the No. 2 Auburn Tigers head down to Gainesville to meet the Florida Gators.

Auburn (24-2, 12-1 SEC) stepped on the gas and never looked back in a 94-80 victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The Tigers shot a really good 58.4% from the field throughout the evening and consistently poured on points even as the Commodores were having a decent offensive showing themselves. Jabari Smith led the Tigers with 31 points while Walker Kessler delivered 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven blocks.

Florida (16-10, 6-7 SEC) is not helping its NCAA Tournament case as a bubble team and it suffered it second straight loss in a 56-55 heartbreaker against Texas A&M on Tuesday. Up by two with 19 seconds remaining, Phlandrous Fleming fouled Wade Taylor IV as he was attempting a three. Taylor drained all three free throws to give the Aggies the lead and they ended up hanging on for the win. Colin Castleton led the Gators with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

How to watch Auburn vs. Florida

When: Saturday, February 19, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -3

Total: 140

The Pick

Auburn -3

Auburn won the prior matchup between these two teams 85-73 over a month ago and has a distinctive advantage on both ends of the floor per KenPom. That especially rings true inside, where Auburn boasts the best block percentage in the nation while Florida has been susceptible to getting shots swatted away. Lay it with the Tigers to roll here.

