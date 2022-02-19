No. 21 Murray State vs. UT Martin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Like usual, Belmont and Murray State are looking like the favorites to win the Ohio Valley Conference. It'll be interesting to see if Murray State could still sneak into the tournament if they don't win the conference tournament. We've seen way more at-large bids from Mid-Major teams over the past few years.

Murray State (25-2, 15-0 OVC) has been near flawless so far this season. They're led by KJ Williams who averages 17.4 points per game and Tevin Brown who averages 16.6 points per game. Get the slipper ready, as this team has a legitimate chance at making a deep run in March.

UT Martin is the opposite of Murray State, where they have had many struggles all season. They're 8-19 and 4-11 in conference play. They’re led by KJ Simon who averages 16.3 points per game. They’ll be relying on him in this one big time. If he struggles, this one could get ugly quick.

How to watch No. 21 Murray State vs. UT Martin

When: Saturday, February 19, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena, Martin, TN

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Murray State -16

Total: 141.5

The Pick

UT-Martin -16

There aren’t a lot of No. 23 KenPom teams playing No. 309 KenPom teams in February, but here we are. But the Racers have failed to cover in two of their last three on the road, and the third was by a half-point. It’s too many here.

