No. 10 Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Saturday’s Big East slate will bring us battle of arguably the conference’s best against the conference’s worst as the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats play host to the Georgetown Hoyas.

Villanova (20-6, 13-3 Big East) is feeling good about itself after standing tall over Providence 89-84 on Tuesday. This clash of the top two teams in the league lived up to the hype as both teams stayed within an arm’s reach of each other throughout the contest. In the end, it was the Wildcats who were able to gain the edge at the end of the game and held off the Friars for the victory. Collin Gillespie exploded for 33 points while Justin Moore delivered 19 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Georgetown (6-19, 0-14 Big East) is well on its way to having its worst season in 50 years and the calls for head coach Patrick Ewing’s job have only amplified with each passing loss. The Hoyas were last bested by Marquette 77-66 on Wednesday, a game where they shot just 29% from the field. Aminu Mohammed had 13 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Georgetown vs. Villanova

When: Saturday, February 19, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -22

Total: 144

The Pick

Georgetown +22

Georgetown has played some ghastly basketball in Big East play but the team hasn’t necessarily been on the wrong end of too many abominable beatdowns. The Hoyas have only lost by 20+ twice this season and only fell by 11 in their previous outing against Villanova last month. This is too high of a spread to pass up so take the points with Georgetown.

