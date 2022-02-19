Elimination Chamber 2022: How to watch and what to watch for February PPV

The WWE’s final pay-per-view stop before Wrestlemania is here with Elimination Chamber coming live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 12 p.m. ET.

This is a stacked show top to bottom and the results from this show will officially set us on course for Wrestlemania in early April.

How to watch Elimination Chamber

Date: Saturday, February 19

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for on Elimination Chamber

There’s eight matches on the card and it will be highlighted by the two Elimination Chamber matches. The main event will be the chamber match for the WWE Championship with Bobby Lashley putting his belt on the line against five other competitors in the steel structure. The intrigue in this match surrounds Brock Lesnar, who won the Royal Rumble last month and has already announced his intention of targeting Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania. Lesnar taking the WWE title back would set up a champion vs. champion showdown in six weeks.

The other chamber match will determine a No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania with six female competitors from the red brand stepping into the steel structure. This would be a perfect opportunity to set up the long awaited rematch between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania but the presence of a returning Alexa Bliss makes things interesting.

Not to be upstaged by the chamber matches are two championship showdowns featuring WWE Hall of Famers. Goldberg will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title while Lita will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s title.

Full list of matches*

WWE Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber match)

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H vs. Alexa Bliss (Elimination Chamber match to become No. 1 contender for Raw Women’s Championship)

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Rey Mysterio (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Miz (w/ Maryse)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (w/Happy Corbin) (Falls count anywhere)

*Card subject to change