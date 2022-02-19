Full undercard for Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook welterweight fight

British boxing fans can celebrate the long-awaited bout between UK natives Amir Khan and Kell Brook this weekend. It was long overdue, with the grudge between the two dating back to the early 2000s — but hey, better late than never. They’re expected to take the ring at around 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. in the UK), but there’s plenty of action ahead of it on the slate.

Most notably on the undercard, Natasha Jonas and Chris Namus will engage in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. We’ll also get to see the professional debut of Frazer Clarke, who won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics last year, who will fight Jake Darnell at heavyweight.

We don’t have odds for the full card, but there are some betting options to consider if you’re looking to get in on a piece of the action Saturday. Jonas is the odds favorite at -900 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Namus hangs as the underdog at +550. The over/under for their title bout is set at 8.5 rounds, with the over juiced to -500 and the under at +370.

The fight will be broadcast on ESPN+, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. With a subscription, you can watch Khan vs. Brook on the ESPN website or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook