Full card for 2022 Elimination Chamber PPV

The Elimination Chamber is set to come live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19 at 12 p.m. ET. This is the final pay-per-view before Wrestlemania in six weeks and its a loaded card with six matches set to take place at the premium live event.

The show will be highlighted by the two Elimination Chamber matches featuring men and women from Monday Night Raw. On the men’s side, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will put his belt on the line against five other competitors inside of the massive steel structure. One of those participants is Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar, who could possibly set up a title vs. title match at Wrestlemania should he recapture the WWE title belt.

The other chamber match feature six women’s competitors where the winner will get a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania. The signs are pointing towards Bianca Belair emerging victorious here but the presence of a returning Alexa Bliss makes things interesting.

Two of the other world title matches will showcase WWE Hall of Famers in the spotlight. Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his belt against Goldberg and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend against Lita.

Full list of matches*

WWE Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber match)

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H vs. Alexa Bliss (Elimination Chamber match to become No. 1 contender for Raw Women’s Championship)

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Rey Mysterio (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Miz (w/ Maryse)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (w/Happy Corbin) (Falls count anywhere)

*Card subject to change