Live updates from 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday night

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend officially got going Friday with the Celebrity and Rising Stars competitions but the real action for fans and bettors takes place Saturday. That’s when the Skills Challenge, 3-point shootout and Dunk contest take place. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the Skills Challenge being the first event on the slate. It’s a new format for the event this year, with three teams. The Rookies are the favorites to win per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 3-point contest will follow that up as the second event of the night, with Clippers guard Luke Kennard favored to win ahead of Patty Mills. Trae Young and Fred VanVleet are tied for the third-best odds to win. The Dunk contest will wrap up the evening, with Rockets rookie Jalen Green favored to capture that trophy.

We’ll have live updates as results roll in from each competition, along with winners.

2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Updates

Evan Mobley hits the half-court shot for Team Cavaliers in less time than Cade Cunningham did for Team Rookies, meaning Cavs +200 is a winning bet for those who wagered on the event. It’s a nice start for the hometown team which will be looking for a lot more hardware over the weekend.

It’ll be the Rookies and Cavaliers in the final round, which is a half-court shot. We’ll see if anyone can hit that shot within the given time.

In the passing portion of the event, the Rookies and Antetokounmpos tied with 88 but the tiebreaker went to the Antetokounmpos. So it’s Cavaliers 100, Antetokounmpos 100 and Rookies 0 with the team relay left. The relay is worth 200 points, so the Rookies can still catch up here and get into the final round.

In the shooting portion of the Skills Challenge, the Cavaliers won 44-32-16, with the Rookies finishing second. They win 100 points as part of the revamped Skills Challenge, which will feature two more rounds.

Evan Mobley and Darius Garland close out the first round of #TacoBellSkills with a show for the Cleveland crowd!



Team @cavs in the lead on TNT pic.twitter.com/5vMS172BPh — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

The Skills Challenge is about to get underway in a revamped format. The shooting portion of the competition is first. There’s also a team relay and a passing challenge as part of the first leg of the event. The final showdown will be between the top two teams, which is a half-court shot contest. It looks like the Rookies are going first.