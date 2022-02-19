How to watch Elimination Chamber via live stream

The WWE is back on pay-per-view on Saturday with the Elimination Chamber premium live event coming live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The main show will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

This is the final WWE PPV before Wrestlemania in six weeks and the show will be stacked with eight matches on the card. The two Elimination Chamber matches will headline the show, as well as other title matches featuring WWE Hall of Famers like Goldberg and Lita.

You will only be able to watch Royal Rumble via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. The card is subject to change.

Full Elimination Chamber card

WWE Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber match)

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H vs. Alexa Bliss (Elimination Chamber match to become No. 1 contender for Raw Women’s Championship)

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Rey Mysterio (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Miz (w/ Maryse)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (w/Happy Corbin) (Falls count anywhere)

*Card subject to change