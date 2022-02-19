What time the Elimination Chamber PPV starts, when main event starts on Saturday

WWE will present its final pay-per-view before Wrestlemania on Saturday with Elimination Chamber coming live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event is set to stream live on Peacock at 12 p.m. ET. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads.

Obviously this will be an early afternoon start time in the United States considering the time difference between here and Saudi Arabia so viewers should be extra alert to catching the show on time come Saturday. As for the card itself, eight matches will headline this stacked show, including two Elimination Chamber matches.

The WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match will most likely main event the show and that match will most likely begin at 3 p.m. ET. Of course, everything depends on the length of the other seven matches on the card.

Elimination Chamber matches*

WWE Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber match)

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H vs. Alexa Bliss (Elimination Chamber match to become No. 1 contender for Raw Women’s Championship)

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Rey Mysterio (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Miz (w/ Maryse)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (w/Happy Corbin) (Falls count anywhere)

*Card subject to change