2022 3-point contest updates, winner

The 3-point contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place after the Skills Challenge, which begins at 8:00 p.m. ET. A lot of the league’s top marksmen are in this competition, although last year’s winner Stephen Curry will not be participating. Clippers guard Luke Kennard is the favorite to win per DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll have live updates on the results and winner here.

2022 3-point Contest Updates

The Cavaliers won the Skills Challenge, so it’s on to the 3-point contest now. Luke Kennard is the favorite at +400, with Patty Mills close behind at +450. Fred VanVleet and Trae Young are +550 each, while Desmond Bane is +600.