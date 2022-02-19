 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 3-point contest updates, winner

We go over who took home the 3-point contest title at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland on Saturday night.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after winning the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on March 7, 2021.
Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The 3-point contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place after the Skills Challenge, which begins at 8:00 p.m. ET. A lot of the league’s top marksmen are in this competition, although last year’s winner Stephen Curry will not be participating. Clippers guard Luke Kennard is the favorite to win per DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll have live updates on the results and winner here.

2022 3-point Contest Updates

The Cavaliers won the Skills Challenge, so it’s on to the 3-point contest now. Luke Kennard is the favorite at +400, with Patty Mills close behind at +450. Fred VanVleet and Trae Young are +550 each, while Desmond Bane is +600.

