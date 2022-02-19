No. 13 UCLA vs. Washington: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 UCLA Bruins will look to establish some momentum during its current home stretch tonight when welcoming down the Washington Huskies to Pauley Pavilion.

After losing three of four games during a road stretch earlier in the month, UCLA (18-5, 10-4 Pac-12) returned home on Thursday and took it to Washington State for a 76-56 victory. The Bruins didn’t trail for a single second and had no problem putting down the Cougars despite not having Tyger Campbell on the floor. Johnny Juzang led with 19 points while Jaylen Clark provided 18 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

Washington (13-11, 8-6 Pac-12) has dropped three of its last four contests and were best by USC 79-69 on Thursday. The Huskies held a brief lead in the first half but quickly fell into a hole as the Trojans grabbed full grip on this contest and never relinquished it. Terrell Brown had a solid game in the loss, putting up 23 points, six assists, five rebounds, and five steals.

How to watch UCLA vs. Washington

When: Saturday, February 19, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -17

Total: 140.5

The Pick

UCLA -17

Washington has lost ugly a handful of times in Pac-12 play and its poor shooting isn’t going to cut it against UCLA in Pauley Pavilion. Lay it with the Bruins here.

