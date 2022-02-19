No. 3 Arizona vs. Oregon: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats are rolling along on top of the Pac-12 standings and will look to keep it going tonight when welcoming the Oregon Ducks to Tuscon, AZ.

Arizona (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) handled business and picked up its seventh straight victory on Thursday when taking down Oregon State 83-69. The Wildcats had little issue putting down the worst team in the Pac-12, leading for nearly the entirety of the evening. Azuolas Tubelis led with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Oregon (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) is fighting for its NCAA Tournament livelihood as a bubble team and didn’t help its case with an 81-57 beating at the hands of Arizona State on Thursday. The Ducks let this one get away from them in the second half and couldn’t counter a Sun Devil offense that shot 57.4% from the field. Will Richardson led with 12 points in the loss.

How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon

When: Saturday, February 19, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -13

Total: 149.5

The Pick

Under 149.5

Arizona’s defense should dictate the terms of this matchup. The Wildcats have the No. 7 defense in adjusted efficiency and are holding opponents to a nation-best 39.9% on two-point shot attempts. The Ducks won’t be able to produce enough offensively to get this game near the total, so take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.